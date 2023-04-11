Security expert says Canada unlikely to launch probe into leak of Pentagon documents

A national security expert says Canada is unlikely to launch its own probe into an apparent leak of Pentagon documents that appear to detail U-S and NATO operations in Ukraine.



Wesley Wark, a senior fellow with the Centre for International Governance Innovation, says he expects Canada will likely wait for an investigation by American security services.



Over the weekend, U-S officials briefed allies and partners, including Canada, about the potential ramifications of the leak.



The documents posted online are labelled secret and contain what appear to be details on weapons and equipment shipments to Ukraine.



The leaked documents also describe claims by Russian-backed hackers that they successfully accessed Canada's natural gas infrastructure.



They contain apparent inaccuracies that have prompted some to questioning their authenticity.



Canada's cyber spy agency is declining to comment on the alleged intelligence leak, because of the risk of revealing tactics, techniques and procedures.