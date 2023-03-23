Security tight in Ottawa today for U.S. President Biden's visit

The City of Ottawa is telling residents to brace for closures on major downtown streets and around the airport -- all routes where U.S. President Joe Biden's motorcade will travel.

The president is to arrive in Ottawa today for the first official visit to Canada since he took office in 2021.

The last time the city hosted a U.S. president was in 2016 when Barack Obama attended the North American Leaders' Summit near the end of his second term.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive in Ottawa early this evening for a whirlwind 24-hour visit.