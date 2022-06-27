Sedins, Luongo, Alfredsson headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2022 class

Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, women's player Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie have been voted as the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

Henrik Sedin -- selected No. 3 overall at the 1999 draft, one spot behind Daniel -- is the Vancouver Canucks' all-time leader in assists (830), points (1,070), games played (1,330) and power-play points (369).

He won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as its leading scorer in 2009-10.

He added 23 goals and 78 points in 105 playoff games, including Vancouver's run to the 2011 Stanley Cup final.

If Henrik was the passer on what was one of hockey's most dangerous lines, Daniel Sedin was the trigger man.

His 393 goals are first in Canucks history, and he sits second in assists (648), points (1,041), games played (1,306) and power-play points (367).

Daniel Sedin won the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player in the league as voted by NHL Players' Association members in 2010-11 to go along with the Art Ross Trophy. He added 71 points in 102 playoff games.

