Selling your iPhone of watch online? Niagara Police investigating a number of thefts from sellers

Police in Niagara are asking people to be aware of a person stealing items they are finding for sale online.

In each of the thefts the victims have posted online ads selling Apple iPhones or Apple Watches.

A “buyer” contacts the victims stating they wish to buy the Apple product.

The victim and the 'buyer' agree to meet in person, and when they come face to face the suspect buyer snatches the items and runs away.

To date, the transactions have been linked to Facebook Market Place and Kijiji.

In most of the incidents the suspect has suggested a housing complex in the area of Manchester Avenue and Carleton Street in St. Catharines for the meet.

In two of the incidents the suspect went to the victim’s residence and stole the item from the victim’s hands when they could.

Detectives have reason to believe that at least three to four males suspects are working together.

The suspects are always well concealed as would be expected due to cold weather or COVID-19 safety protocols.

The suspects are believed to be familiar with the housing complex where these thefts have mostly occurred as they are able to avoid detection, and camera footage.

None of the victims have been injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1 District detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1024233.