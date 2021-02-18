Senate approves amendments to Assisted Dying bill, sends it back to House of Commons

A bill designed to expand access to medical assistance in dying has cleared Canada's Red Chamber, with amendments, and will now be sent back to the House of Commons.



The amended piece of legislation is intended to extend eligibility for assisted dying to people whose natural deaths are not reasonably foreseeable, in compliance with a 2019 Quebec Superior Court ruling.



One amendment would allow people who fear losing mental capacity to make advance requests for assisted death.



Now, the MPs will have to determine whether to accept or reject some or all of the amendments.