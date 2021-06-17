Senate passes bill to harmonize Canadian law with UN Indigenous Rights declaration
A landmark Liberal bill aimed at harmonizing Canada's laws with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples has passed third reading in the Senate in a vote of 61 to 10, with nine senators abstaining.
Bill C-15 got a rough ride in both the Commons and in the Senate.
Conservative MPs voted against it, arguing it would give Indigenous people a veto over natural resource projects.
