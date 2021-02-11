Senators vote to expand Canada's assisted dying laws
In a vote of 47 to 28, with eight abstentions, senators have voted to expand Canada's assisted dying regime to allow those fearing a loss of mental capacity to make advance requests for medical help to end their lives.
The amendment to Bill C-7 was proposed by Senator Pamela Wallin, who argues Canadians who have been diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer's disease or other cognitive-impairing disorders should be entitled to make advance directives spelling out when they want to receive an assisted death.
Wallin's amendment would apply to people who are not near death and even to those who have not been diagnosed with an irremediable illness but who want to ensure they can obtain an assisted death should they become incompetent at some point in the future.
view from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackassview from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackass
Valentines’ Day and floristsTim talks to John Boekestyn from Boekestyn Greenhouses and Flora Pack Inc. How are they holding up against last Valentines' day versus this year?
Terrible fire in Virgil Tuesday afternoonTim talks to NOTL Fire Chief Nick Ruller about that major fire in Virgil that caused an estimated 2.5 million in damages. There is fundraisers setup to help the victims