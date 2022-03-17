Sendzik calls for understanding and diversity in State of the City

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik painting his vision during his State of the City address.

The mayor calling on residents to take an active role in the communities pandemic recovery, "In whatever way that you can contribute to the betterment of our community, that is what I'm asking for from you today. That as we come out of this pandemic, we come out of this pandemic together, we come out of this pandemic with a strong vision of where we need to go, and the understanding that we can't leave people behind."

The event hosted by the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce was live for the first time in two years at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

Last year the address was recorded in an empty theatre and presented online.

In an election year Sendzik also pushed for better representation of the community in politics, "We need more people of colour, because I am telling you right now we are not a white community. We are a homogenous community, we are a community of many people that look different." He added, "What you see in this room isn't St. Catharines we are much more diverse than this. So lets make that sure we encourage people of colour to run for office."

Municipal elections are set for this fall.

Sendzik has not stated whether he will run again.

You can watch the address HERE.