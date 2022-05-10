Sendzik not seeking re-election

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik has announced that he will not be seeking a third term in office.

In announcing his decision, Sendzik says his goal was always to stay for two terms and with that done now is a good time to step aside, "Looking back and being proud of what we've accomplished as a community but at the same time understanding that we are at a very fortunate place that we can pass on the torch to another new mayor with fresh thinking and new ideas. I have given everything I could."

In the 2018 municipal election Sendzik collected nearly 72% of the votes for mayor.

He was first elected in 2014 after working with the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce and says he wants to return to the private sector, "I believe that civic duty is something you do for a period of time, it's not something you do forever, it's not a forever career. I want to re-engage with the private side and say how else can we all contribute to making our community a better community."

Sendzik says he has no plans to run for office any time soon....but, "I'll never rule out putting my name on a ballot at some point but I have to tell you that the last eight years have probably been the most rewarding of my life."

Now the question is - who will run to fill the vacant seat mayor seat?

The municipal election is set for October 24th.

