Sendzik tests positive for COVID-19

You can add St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik to the list of people testing positive for COVID-19.

The mayor sending out a message today saying that he tested positive this morning and has only experienced mild symptoms.

Sendzik says he will be following public health guidelines and will isolate and work from home for a minimum of five days and will return to City Hall when he is able to provide a negative test.

In his message the mayor goes on to say that "We are far from being beyond COVID-19. Don't fall into a false sense of security."