Seneca Casino announces rescheduled show dates

The Seneca Casino in Niagara Falls, New York has announced new dates for some of its rescheduled March and April shows.

Anyone who had tickets to one of the shows at the casino's Event Centre or Bear's Den Showroom, can keep the ticket and it will be honoured on the new date.

Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

New dates have been announced for 9 shows including the Village People, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Dukes and Cedric the Entertainer.