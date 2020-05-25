Seneca Nation planning casino reopenings

The Seneca Nation which operates several casinos in Western New York including the Niagara Falls, N.Y. and Buffalo casinos will begin a phased reopening early next month.

Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. says new safety practices include temperature screenings and social distancing controls.

Staff will wear personal protective gear and all patrons will be required to wear masks.

Armstrong adds "We are committed to a measured and responsible process that balances our economic sovereignty and our commitment to ensure a safe, healthy and enjoyable environment for all workers and visitors at our properties."

Opening dates for each casino will be announced in the coming days.

