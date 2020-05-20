Senior left alone at evacuated nursing home for 18 hours

An investigation is underway after a senior with COVID-19 was left behind following an evacuation of a Hamilton long term care home.

Fifty-two residents at the Rosslyn Retirement Centre were moved out of the home late last week after an outbreak of the virus.

When the resident's family failed to hear about the status of their loved one, they contacted St. Joseph's Healthcare.

Turns out the resident was left behind in the empty facility for 18 hours.

A full investigation is underway and St. Joe's officials have apologized.