Senior members of a BC First Nation want action on reconciliation following Trudeau's apology

First came the apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- now senior members of a British Columbia First Nation want action on reconciliation.

Trudeau has apologized for not meeting with Tk'emlups te Secwepemc members and spending the day with family in Tofino, B-C instead.

That was on the first national Truth and Reconciliation day.

Now a letter from family heads of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation demand Trudeau commit to ``seven real acts'' to make up for the harm done by the residential school system.

That includes taxation and resource rights.

No one from the Prime Minister's Office was immediately available to comment on the letter.