Sentence handed down to officer who killed Daunte Wright
Daunte Wright's parents are angry the former police officer who killed their son has been sentenced to just two years in prison.
That's well below the seven-year term prosecutors recommended after Kim Potter was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting the 20-year-old Black man as he tried to drive away from police last April at a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis.
Katie Wright says Potter murdered her son and that today the justice system murdered him all over again.
-
AM Roundtable Bryan Rose and Martha J LockwoodAM Roundtable Bryan Rose and Martha J Lockwood
-
Get involved in the fight against human traffickingNot sure how you can get involved in the fight against human trafficking? National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is feb 22 2022. Parents, did you know you have an important role to play in protecting Niagara's youth against human trafficking? Tim talks to YWCA's Anti-Human Trafficking Program Manager, Kayla Mayer.
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, he watches bad movies so you don’t have to! Also catch---Last Call with Richard Crouse on Apple and Spotify. This week watching: *Dog (in theatres) *Uncharted (in theatres) *The Cursed (in theatres)