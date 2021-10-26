Sentencing begins for two former paramedics found guilty in death of Brock University student

Sentencing has begun for two former paramedics found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of a Brock University student.

The process began for 55 year old Steven Snively and 32 year old Christopher Marchant yesterday after 19 year old Yosif Al-Hasnawi died in 2017.

Al-Hasnawi was shot outside an Islamic Centre in Hamilton when he tried to intervene as two people accosted an older man.

The former paramedics have claimed they believed the young man was shot by a BB gun instead of a handgun. In June an Ontario Superior Court Judge ruled the pair did not leave the scene of the incident quickly enough, went to the wrong hospital, and did not follow proper protocol.

The Crown has asked for a two-and-a-half year sentence while the defence wants a conditional sentence of six to nine months, probation, and 100 hours of community service.

Sentencing continues today.

Brock University has started up a bursary and a memorial lecture series in Al-Hasnawi's memory.