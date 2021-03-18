Sentencing hearing for man responsible for Toronto van attack delayed

The judge presiding over the Toronto van attack case says the court can't currently move forward on a sentencing hearing for the man found guilty in the rampage.

Justice Anne Molloy says Alek Minassian's case will be put over to May 31, at which point a sentencing hearing date may be set.

She did not provide a reason for the delay.

Minassian was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder earlier this month.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and argued he was not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018 due to autism spectrum disorder.

Molloy did not accept his argument and found him guilty on all counts.

