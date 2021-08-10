Sentencing hearing set for today for teen found guilty of sexual assault at Toronto all-boys school
A sentencing hearing is set for today for a teenager convicted of sexually assaulting another student at a private, all-boys school in Toronto.
A judge found the teen guilty of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault after a boy was sodomized with a broom handle in a locker room after a football game at St. Michael's College School.
The incident was captured on cellphone video and shared on social media.
The teen's lawyer argued his client feared he'd become the victim of a sexual assault if he didn't hold his friend's arm down on November 7th, 2018.
The judge said the teen could have chosen not to take part.
