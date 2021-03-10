Sentencing set for today for man who rammed vehicle into Rideau Hall gate

Sentencing is set for today for the Manitoba man who rammed his vehicle into the gate at Rideau Hall.



After smashing the gate open last July, Corey Hurren armed himself and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's home.



The 46-year-old sausage-maker and military reservist pleaded guilty last month to more than a handful of weapons-related charges.



The Crown is calling for six-years, while the defence is seeking a lesser sentence saying Hurren made a series of bad decisions and one correct one - putting the guns down.