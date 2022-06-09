Separated bike lane installed in St. Catharines

Drivers and bikers in St. Catharines are getting their first taste of a new pilot project.

Green plastic bollards were installed yesterday along Oakdale Avenue to create a separated bike lane between Westchester Avenue and Disher Street.

The plan is to keep the bollards in place for a year but they may need to be removed in the winter for plowing.

Councillor Karrie Porter made the motion to launch the pilot and hopes it is the first of many more to come, "with concerns around the environment, a lot of people are now able to work from home, we need to be thinking about the very expensive roads that we are building, having to maintain and the costs on our cities." She adds, "Cycling lanes actually save cities money and this is the way forward."

There is a plan from the region to test a protected bike lane along Martindale Road later this summer.