September's Grape and Wine Festival planning on hold

September's Grape and Wine Festival is something many Niagara residents look forward to but this year could be different.

Festival Executive Director Dorian Anderson says they have had to put a hold on all programming for their events.

Anderson says they're not making any final decisions about the fall festival yet, but she says by now all their bands and parade entertainment would have been booked.

She says ten weeks is about the shortest amount of time they could put a festival together, so she expects a final decision on the September event will be made in mid-July.

Anderson says they'd love to have something that would allow people to celebrate and get out in their community again, but she adds they know given the current pandemic it's not going to be a quick return to normality.

To hear Anderson's full interview with CKTB's Matt Holmes, click here.

The festival is slated to run in Montebello Park September 18th-20th and the 25th-27th with the grande Parade on the 26th in St. Catharines.



