Series of laser strikes on Ornge air ambulances in Ontario under investigation

Authorities are looking into a series of laser strikes on air ambulances in northern Ontario.

Local police are investigating after lasers were beamed into the cockpits of the planes near Sudbury and Timmins.

Ornge, Ontario's air ambulance service, says the incidents happened on three consecutive nights starting March 4.

All three flights landed at their intended destinations, with the crew filing reports to Transport Canada each time.

A spokeswoman for Transport Canada says the investigation has been delegated to the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

