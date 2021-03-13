Series of laser strikes on Ornge air ambulances in Ontario under investigation
Authorities are looking into a series of laser strikes on air ambulances in northern Ontario.
Local police are investigating after lasers were beamed into the cockpits of the planes near Sudbury and Timmins.
Ornge, Ontario's air ambulance service, says the incidents happened on three consecutive nights starting March 4.
All three flights landed at their intended destinations, with the crew filing reports to Transport Canada each time.
A spokeswoman for Transport Canada says the investigation has been delegated to the Greater Sudbury Police Service.
-
THE NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 34Rob and Tim discuss the appointment center and some crazy over listing price bidding wars in Niagara.
-
-
NIAGARA MADE - Episode 32Ruth talks to Jeremy Panda from Peace and Cotton.