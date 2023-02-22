Serious crash in Fort Erie has some roads closed for investigation
There has been a serious car crash in Fort Erie.
Niagara Police are on scene of the collision at Point Abino Road, and have the road closed between Church and College.
Fox Road is also closed between House and Burger for the investigation.
Closures can be expected for the next several hours.
Police are asking residents to use alternative routes.
