Stanley Ave. reopens following serious crash in Niagara Falls


NRP Cruiser

A road has reopened in Niagara Falls after a serious crash this morning.

Niagara Regional Police say Stanley Avenue between Thorold Stone Road and Swayze Drive has reopened following their investigation into a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 8 o'clock this morning.

One person was sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

 

