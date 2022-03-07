Serious crash in Niagara Falls has section of Mountain Rd closed
A serious crash is under investigation in Niagara Falls.
Police are currently on scene in the area of Mountain Road and Mewburn Road to investigate a vehicle collision.
Mountain Road, from Mewburn Road to the QEW is going to be closed for several hours.
Niagara Regional Police are asking you to avoid the area.
