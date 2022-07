There was a serious crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake last night that shut down a part of Niagara Stone Road.

The collision happened in the area of Four Mile Creek Rd. and Field Rd.

The investigation closed the road for three hours as police investigated.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and airlifted to an out-of-region trauma centre.

Niagara Regional Police say more details will be released later today.