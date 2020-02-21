iHeartRadio
Serious crash in Welland

police

Emergency officials reporting a serious accident on Woodlawn Rd. in Welland by the 406, near Walmart. 

Emergency officials are asking motorists to avoid the area as crews are responding. 

It happened just before 1 o'clock this afternoon. 

No other details have been released. 


 

 

 

