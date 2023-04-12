53-year-old Welland man dies in motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls

A 53-year-old Welland man has died in a motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls.

Police say a Toyota Corolla and a Yamaha R1 motorcycle collided this afternoon shortly after 1 p.m. on Lundy's Lane between Kalar and Beaverdams Roads.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old Welland man, and his 28-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The woman, also from Welland, remains in serious condition.

Detectives with the NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating the cause of the crash.

The roadway has reopened.

Witnesses to the collision and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009206 with any relevant information.