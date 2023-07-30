Serious Niagara Parkway collision under investigation in Fort Erie

Niagara officers responded to a report of a serious collision in Fort Erie 2a.m. yesterday night.

Officers arrived on scene in the area of the Niagara Parkway and Townline Road.

Emergency personnel found that a red Ford Mustang had struck a tree.

The male teenage driver from Niagara Falls needed to be removed from the damaged Ford.

He was alone in the car at the time of the collision.

The driver was transported to an out of region hospital with what is believed to be life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009472.