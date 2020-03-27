Service Canada locations closing to the public

All Service Canada locations are closing to the public.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, all operations will be moving online for the time-being.

In a release, officials say Citizen Service Officers will be providing personalized service support for EI and pension applications through an e-service available online.

They are experiencing a high volume of EI requests, and are responding to ‘critical services’ on a priority basis.

Officials also say SIN applications will only be accepted by mail.

Service Canada is working with communities to set up alternate delivery methods for people without access to technology.