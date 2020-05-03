Service changes to Niagara Region Transit kick in Monday

Temporary service changes to Niagara Regional Transit start tomorrow.

The changes are a direct result of the impact on service demands due to the pandemic.

Hours of service are now 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. wiht the last trips departing during the 8 p.m. hour.

Routes 40/45 between Niagara Falls and St. Catharines will be removed until further notice.

Passengers can still travel between Niagara Falls and St. Catharines using the 50/55 route.

Physical distancing measures are still in effect to protect the health and safety of riders and drivers, and help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

That means rear boarding on conventional transit and the maximum number of passengers is limited to 10.

Niagara Region Transit and all other local transit operators are sanitizing their conventional and specialized transit vehicles on a regular basis.

These changes are temporary and will be in effect until further notice.