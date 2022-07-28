Service Ontario employees among 28 charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations

OPP have recovered 215 vehicles worth more than $12 million after a 22-month investigation into an auto theft network they allege was modifying VIN numbers in order to sell them.

A total of 28 people were charged, including employees with Service Ontario.

Police say 37 per cent of the vehicles recovered were were Acuras or Honda.

Police allege Service Ontario employees assisted with the “illegitimate registration of stolen vehicles.” Officials did not say how many employees were involved.

Of those charged, 26 are from Ontario, while two are from Saskatchewan.

The suspects’ ages range from 27 to 59 and they are primarily residents of the Greater Toronto Area, however some of the accused were also from Stoney Creek, Kitchener, Caledon, Bradford, and Gravenhurst.

In total, just over 240 charges were laid. The offences vary and include using a forged document, trafficking in property obtained by crime, fraud over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of trust.