Service restored in Niagara following major Cogeco internet outage
Internet connections for Cogeco users in Niagara has been restored.
Cogeco customers woke up to find that they had no internet connection after a fibre line cut took out services for much of the Niagara Region and many in Hamilton as well.
Crews worked to get services restored during the morning while the outage continues in some areas of Hamilton.
Cogeco has not confirmed when all impacted customers will have their service back.
We're experiencing a fibre cut due to an accident impacting our customers in Hamilton & Niagara Region.— Cogeco (@cogeco) January 30, 2024
Our local techs are onsite working to resolve this issue, which involves crossing a highway & major roadways. No ETA yet, we'll keep you updated. TY for your patience. pic.twitter.com/3don6GBcbV