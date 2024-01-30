iHeartRadio
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Service restored in Niagara following major Cogeco internet outage


Internet

Internet connections for Cogeco users in Niagara has been restored.

Cogeco customers woke up to find that they had no internet connection after a fibre line cut took out services for much of the Niagara Region and many in Hamilton as well.

Crews worked to get services restored during the morning while the outage continues in some areas of Hamilton.

Cogeco has not confirmed when all impacted customers will have their service back.

 

 

12

Latest Audio