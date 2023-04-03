Service will be held Thursday for 10-year-old Niagara boy killed in QEW crash

The community is rallying around a Niagara family who lost their 10-year-old son in a devastating crash last Thursday on the QEW.

Lucas Thomas was in the backseat of his mom's SUV when they were hit from behind on the QEW in Lincoln.

His mom and twin brother survived with minor injuries.

A GoFundMe account has raised $20,000 for the family.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

A service will be held in Thomas's honour on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Lakemount Worship Centre on 54 North Service Rd., Grimsby. Click here to see the obituary.

"Lucas brought joy and laughter to everyone around him. He had a contagious smile and an infectious energy that could light up any room. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.

Though his time with us was far too short, Lucas's impact on the world will not be forgotten. His spirit and kindness will live on through the memories we hold dear, and the love he shared with us all."