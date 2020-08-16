Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara over the weekend

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara over the weekend.

Three new cases were confirmed on Saturday along with four on Sunday.

There are 38 active cases in the region.

Across Ontario, 81 new cases were reported Sunday, and 106 on Saturday along with one new death.

