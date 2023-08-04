Seven Niagara beaches listed as unsafe to swim this long weekend

There are seven beaches listed as unsafe for swimming across Niagara as we head into the long weekend.

Niagara Public Health updating their latest testing this morning (August 4) and ecoli levels are the concern on six of the seven beaches.

All the beaches listed as unsafe are on Lake Erie.

Bay Beach, Waverly Beach, Centennial Cedar Bay Beach, Sherkston Wyldwood Beach, Nelles Beach, Reebs Bay, and Wainfleet Public Access Beach are listed as unsafe.

Public Health notes that entering water with high bacteria levels can cause eye, ear, nose, throat and skin infections as well as stomach problems if the water is swallowed.

For updated results visit: https://www.niagararegion.ca/living/water/beaches/default.aspx