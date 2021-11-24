Seven people arrested after guns and ammunition found in St. Catharines home

Seven people have been arrested after police discovered a number of guns in St. Catharines.

Niagara Police executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Louth and Nash Streets yesterday to find a Black 6 shooter Colt DA.88 revolver firearm loaded with 6 live rounds, 6 live rounds in a speed loader fitted for a 38 revolver, a modified (sawed off) 22. Caliber single shot rifle that was loaded with a live round.

A Hatson Arms pump action shotgun with 6 live rounds was also found.

As a result, four men and three women were arrested.

40 yr old Dalshan Baines of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession (3 Counts), Careless Storage of a Firearm (3 Counts), Possession of Firearm, Weapon or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (2 Counts).

30 yr old Ulysses J. Alligood of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession (3 Counts) and Careless Storage of a Firearm (3 Counts).

26 yr old Moises Medeiros of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession (3 Counts), Careless Storage of a Firearm (3 Counts), Possession contrary to Order, and Fail to Comply with Release Order.

35 yr old Christopher Redmond of St. Catharines, was arrested and charged with Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession (3 Counts) and Careless Storage of a Firearm (3 Counts).

27 yr old Megan Loggie of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession (3 Counts), Careless Storage of a Firearm (3 Counts), and Possession contrary to Order.

29 yr old Britteny A. Henry of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession (3 Counts) and Careless Storage of a Firearm (3 Counts).

21 yr old Chassidy H. Archer of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession (3 Counts) and Careless Storage of a Firearm (3 Counts).

All 7 were held for bail and are expected to appear in court today.

The investigation remains on going by members of the 1 District Street Crime Unit.