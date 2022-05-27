Seven people on Niagara Regional Police's latest list of impaired drivers
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of names of people charged with impaired driving.
Between May 16, 2022 to May 22, seven people were criminally charged.
The Police Service reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the region to deter others from doing the same.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Santiago AMEZOLA LOPEZ, 32yrs, St. Catharines
Renato COLANTONI, 60yrs, St. Catharines
Jacob LEGAULT, 23yrs, Welland
Jack BENNER, 19yrs, Fort Erie
Leo T. SHAW, 49yrs, San Antonio, TX
Joshua O. PICCOLO, 19yrs, St. Catharines
Marc E. BEAULIEU, 45yrs, Welland
