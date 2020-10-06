Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

A spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Niagara.

17 new cases were reported today, bringing our number of active cases to 140.

The number of deaths remains at 65, following a new death reported yesterday.

There are nine outbreaks - five are in long-term care homes, one at an elementary school in Niagara Falls, and the other three are community related.

Public Health does not reveal locations of community outbreaks unless there is a threat to public health.

