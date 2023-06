Seventeen people charged with impaired driving in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people allegedly caught driving while impaired.

The arrests were made between May 22nd and the 28th.

In addition to being charged, they also have their licence suspended for 90 days.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.



Matthew C. MINOR, 55yrs, Niagara Falls

Grzegorz MROCZEK, 57yrs, St. Catharines

Dakota S. PEAIRE, 21yrs, Welland

Elgin T. KENNEDY, 65yrs, Niagara Falls

Selena F. BEDNARZ, 23yrs, St. Catharines

Gina M. MARINESCU, 40yrs, Niagara Falls

Anita L. NAGY, 41yrs, Port Colborne

Melaine C. HOWE, 44yrs, Grimsby

Wayne D. COXWORTHY, 41yrs, St. Catharines

Corina L. HAARDENG-PEDERSEN, 60yrs, St. Catharines

David TAYLOR, 57yrs, Port Colborne

Neill B. GADULA, 36yrs, Niagara Falls

Paul W. MARQUIS, 50yrs, Wainfleet

Corey N. SAVOIE, 42yrs, Niagara Falls

William W. SIMMONS, 61yrs, Grimsby

Tara R. MILLER, 25yrs, St. Catharines

Mark D. SPECK, 45yrs, St. Catharines