Seventh person attacked by coyote in Burlington

The City of Burlington says a seventh person in the city has been attacked by a coyote.

City officials said yesterday the latest attack happened at a home on Lakeshore Road near Tuck Creek around noon on Saturday.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment after a coyote bit her in the knee while she was resting in her backyard.

The attacks have prompted the city to activate its Crisis Management Team to deal with the incidents, which were first reported last month.