Several arts funding deadlines approaching in St. Catharines

Several deadlines are coming up for arts funding in St. Catharines.

Artists, organizations, and businesses have until March 25th to apply for Culture Days Activity Program funding to run events during the month-long national Culture Days event in the fall.

Last year St. Catharines hosted 197 events during the celebration.

Non-profit organizations can also apply for funding through the Core and Midsized Sustaining Programs until April 15th.

Funding can be used to develop, create, produce, and present work in any artistic discipline.

The May 20th deadline for the Culture Builds Community Program is also fast approaching.

The money can be used to support projects engaging residents through community art experiences, and neighbourhood cultural activities encouraging participation, creativity, and innovation.

The Arts Development Program also has a May 20th deadline for applications.

The program supports emerging arts organizations, artist ad-hoc groups, organizations working on a project to project basis, and new art festivals.