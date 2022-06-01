Several drivers caught speeding in Port Colborne school zone

Niagara OPP stopped several vehicles this morning in Port Colborne for speeding in a school zone.

Officers were stationed at Highway 58 at Coronation Dr.

Multiple charges were laid, including a ticket handed to one driver who was doing 73 km/hr in the 40 km/hr zone.

Fines are increased if you are caught speeding in a school zone by up to 60%, and it will also cost you three demerit points if you are caught going 20 km over the speed limit.