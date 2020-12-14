Several Google services were down this morning

Several of Google's most popular apps were down this morning.

Gmail, Google Drive, and the Google search engine were experiencing outages along with YouTube.

DownDetector reported a spike in problems with the most reported issues happening during log-in.

The bulk of the reported incidents happened around 6:40 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m. Google hadn't yet to commented on the outage, but just before 8 a.m. services started to come back online.

Some parents have taken to Twitter to express concerns as components of their children's at-home learning plans rely on the services.