Several Google services were down this morning
Several of Google's most popular apps were down this morning.
Gmail, Google Drive, and the Google search engine were experiencing outages along with YouTube.
DownDetector reported a spike in problems with the most reported issues happening during log-in.
The bulk of the reported incidents happened around 6:40 a.m.
As of 7:30 a.m. Google hadn't yet to commented on the outage, but just before 8 a.m. services started to come back online.
Some parents have taken to Twitter to express concerns as components of their children's at-home learning plans rely on the services.
-
Long Lineup Concerns at LifeLabs Across NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Jeff Burch – Niagara Centre MPP NDP regarding long line concerns at Niagara region LifeLabs
-
Tent Encampments/Homelessness Issue in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Caleb Ratzlaff – Member Queenston Neighbours regarding homelessness in Niagara/tent encampments
-
Niagara Region Facing Red Zone DesignationMatt Holmes Speaks with Hugo Chesshire – Director of Policy and Government Relations Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce regarding Niagara facing a red zone designation