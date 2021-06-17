Several Niagara organizations receive federal funding through Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

Some Niagara community organizations are getting federal funding to help them cope with hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Niagara-On-The-Lake Museum is getting $10,000 in funding to transform the courtyard into a more accessible outdoor space while still allowing for physical distancing. The museum will also become a public wi-fi hotspot, add more seating, install a tent, and make additional safety improvements in the courtyard for COVID-19 friendly programming.

The St. Catharines Public Library will receive more than $28,000 to launch a mobile library branch lending out laptops, tablets, and STEM resources. It will also serve as a wi-fi hotspot and deliver outdoor programming.

The Legion in Ridgeway will get $13,000 to adapt its community spaces to support distanced recreational activities, including buying seated exercise equipment, refurbishing the horseshoe pit, and setting up picnic tables. The legion will also install a roof over the outdoor stage for weekly outdoor movie nights.

Meanwhile funding is also being announced to help with digital projects in Niagara.

Heartland Forest Nature Experience will be given $24,000 to promote inclusion for seniors and people with disabilities. Some of the tools will include wi-fi hotspots, interactive trail maps with Braille, and mobile apps.

More than $11,000 will go to the Gallery of Players of Niagara to put on a series of virtual concerts and digital programming at no cost to residents. The hope is to offer music to those who have mobility issues or have felt isolated during the pandemic as well as supporting artists who have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

There are more than 250 projects that will receive funding through this first round of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

Second round applications are due June 25th.

