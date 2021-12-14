Several Ontario regions put new COVID rules into place, including pausing school sports

Multiple regions in Ontario have announced new public health measures in their fight against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

In Kingston, the medical officer of health said yesterday that social gatherings must be limited to five people and ordered restaurants to close to indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m.

The Waterloo region's top doctor said the health unit is recommending people work from home, and advised that schools pause all sports and extracurriculars for the rest of the year.

In Toronto, city employees were informed that a return-to-work plan announced weeks earlier wouldn't go ahead.

Also yesterday, millions of residents between the ages of 50 and 69 became eligible for booster shots.



