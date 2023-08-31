Several Ontario universities are pulling course info from public sites

Several Ontario universities are removing course location and other information from their websites as a safety measure, as faculties become more involved in preventing hate crimes on campus.



The decision followed a triple stabbing at a University of Waterloo gender studies class in June, which police called a hate-motivated attack.



The University of Waterloo removed class locations and instructor names from its public websites after the stabbing, and several other post-secondary institutions have either done the same or are considering the measure.



The University of Guelph, York University and the University of Toronto say they are taking down course room locations from their public website, while Toronto Metropolitan University say it does not publicly post any class scheduling information.