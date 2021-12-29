Several provinces considering allowing COVID positive health workers to stay on job

Even as some provinces have reported record-high daily COVID-19 case counts, health experts are warning the real infection rate is likely much higher, pointing out that data has been clouded by holiday delays and with hospitals and testing centres reaching their limits.



After taking the holiday weekend off, a number of provincial and territorial governments are set to resume their COVID updates today.



Yesterday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced some health workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to stay on the job. He said the move is necessary to keep the health-care system operational, and the decision would be made on a case-by-case basis under certain conditions.



Quebec reported 12,833 new cases and 702 hospitalizations, with 15 more deaths linked to the virus.



Manitoba and Ontario have said they are considering similar measures to avoid overwhelming their own health systems. Manitoba reported 825 new cases and five deaths yesterday, while Ontario reported 8,825 new infections.



Ontario also announced that beginning on Thursday, long-term care homes won't accept general visitors or allow residents to leave for social reasons in order to avoid exposure to the virus.