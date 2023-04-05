Severe thunderstorm issued for Niagara

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Niagara.

Environment Canada says the region could see strong wind and large hail late this morning into this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h are possible and they are warning of hail up to the size of a ping pong ball.

Officials say the cold water in the Great Lakes makes the system hard to predict.

The storm system is expected to move out of the area by this evening.

They are warning that any large hail can damage property and cause injury.