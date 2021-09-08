Severe thunderstorm warning and watch ends for Niagara
The severe thunderstorm watch and warning for Niagara have now ended.
Storms rolled through the region early this morning with booms of thunder and heavy downpours of rain in some areas.
The system is now moving out of the region and Environment Canada meteorologists are anticipating a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the day, though there is a 30 percent chance of rain returning later this afternoon.
